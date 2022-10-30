Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines.

Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.

Jim Harbaugh just took the podium moments ago to reveal that two of his Michigan football players were assaulted this Saturday night.

One player in particular suffered a nasal injury, possibly a broken nose, per Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh: "Two of our players were assaulted. You saw the one video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad." Says one player has a nasal injury, possibly a broken nose. AD Warde Manuel will address with the authorities, Harbaugh says.

Harbaugh is calling on law enforcement officials to investigate the incident so that justice can be served.

Jim Harbaugh: "It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion, and our athletic director will make sure that takes place."

This won't be the last of this. It's highly likely several Michigan State players have played their last game of the season.

Harbaugh will not let this go unpunished.