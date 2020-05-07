Jim Harbaugh Wants To ‘Overhaul’ College Football Eligibility Rules

Jim Harbaugh is never afraid to float new ideas for college sports. Today, he proposed a new idea for college football eligibility, in an effort to “empower the student-athlete.”

In an open letter to the “football community,” Harbaugh says that some players and families see college football as something of an impediment towards making a living as a player. He says it is “not an unreasonable perception” because of current rules in the NCAA> There is an ongoing debate over transforming name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, which is reportedly a likely outcome. That would allow players to profit while in college, in some form.

Harbaugh’s main focus is on NFL Draft eligibility, and opening up the option for many to return to school after testing the draft process. In his proposal, he calls for the NCAA to be essentially removed from the process. Players would be able to declare for the draft after any season, and if they aren’t selected in the first 224 picks (10 picks into the seventh round), and choose not to sign a free agent deal after the draft, they can return to school.

To go along with that change, Harbaugh believes a few major college rule changes should be considered. He thinks a more streamlined five years of eligibility without redshirts model could be beneficial. He also thinks the NCAA should look at removing the hard cap for 25 new scholarship players per year.

“The crux of my proposal is to put the decision in the hands of the family and the demand of the National Football League,” Harbaugh writes. “Presently, the decision excludes the family until the student-athlete is three years removed from high school.”

Another major point in the proposal is further support for education, whether it comes during or after a player’s college athletics career. He would like to see schools pay for an additional year of education for players who leave early, for every year that they play at the school. With the typically short length of most NFL careers, he believes this would lead to more successful careers for those who only play for a few years, after they’ve finished out their time in football.

“The average pro career is three to four years. When a players’ pro career is complete, he could return to college to finish his degree. He is then not denied his professional opportunity and is more mature and likely more motivated to finish his college education and receive his degree. He also is uniquely positioned to enhance the educational experience of other classmates on campus. This option creates a scenario more likely for young men to have reached thirty, having earned both a pro career and a college degree.”

Obviously a two-page proposal doesn’t address every single issue that would rise with a change of this magnitude, but a lot of what Jim Harbaugh proposes here makes sense.

