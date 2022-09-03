Jim Harbaugh Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Performance Today

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cade McNamara received the start at quarterback for Michigan's season opener, but it was J.J. McCarthy who had the crowd in awe on Saturday.

McCarthy received limited playing time this afternoon against Colorado State. He completed all four of his pass attempts for 30 yards.

What really stood out about McCarthy's performance was the way he made plays as a runner. The sophomore quarterback had three carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Following the win, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about McCarthy's performance.

Harbaugh told reporters, "He was electric when he got in, no question about it."

McCarthy will get to start at quarterback for Michigan next Saturday against Hawaii.

Harbaugh is expected to announce a starting quarterback for the rest of the season once Week 2 wraps up.

Last year, McCarthy had 516 passing yards, five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had over 120 yards and two scores on the ground.

If McCarthy lights up the boxscore next weekend, he might just solidify his status as the starting quarterback of the Wolverines.