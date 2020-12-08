Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Ohio State Game Cancellation

This afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his first public comments following the cancellation of Saturday’s game vs. Ohio State.

Like his player Hunter Reynolds, Harbaugh tried to make it clear that anybody cynically suggesting Michigan was ducking the favored Buckeyes is wrong. The decision to cancel was made due to the team’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.’

“The players, to a man, wanted to play this game,” Harbaugh said, via WXYZ’s Justin Rose. “This is a daily process, and we proceed with the best interest of our players and staff.”

This is the second-straight Michigan game that has been called off due to COVID. The Wolverines were unable to play Maryland last weekend either.

Harbaugh’s team sits at 2-4 with a potential crossover game against a Big Ten West opponent looming on December 19.

The biggest storyline surrounding Michigan at the moment is what comes next for its head coach. Harbaugh has been the subject of plenty of NFL rumors, with a Monday night report indicating that “at least five” NFL teams have gauged his interest recently.

There have also been multiple reports stating that Michigan AD Warde Manuel and Harbaugh have been in contact about a contract extension. Harbaugh’s current deal is set to expire following the 2021 season.