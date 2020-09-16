Jim Harbaugh Reacts To The Big Ten Playing Football

After several weeks of drama in the Big Ten, the conference has officially voted in favor of playing football this fall. The season is expected to begin on the weekend of October 24.

Momentum was growing for a season to happen, especially once the Big Ten presented rapid testing methods to multiple league presidents and chancellors last weekend. Clearly the new tests were enough to convince the conference that it can have some type of a season this year.

Shortly after the Big Ten made this decision, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh responded to the news with a pretty sweet statement.

“Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season,” Harbaugh said. “Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.”

Two weeks ago, Michigan left tackle Ryan Hayes said that Harbaugh was motivating his players by telling them an October start date for the 2020 season is possible.

“Yesterday, before practice, Coach Harbaugh said we could possibly play in October just to give us a little motivation, so just to keep practicing hard,” Hayes said.

While some teams waited for the Big Ten to give them the green light, the Wolverines have been preparing for a fall season.

Michigan will begin its nine-game, conference-only schedule next month.