Jim Harbaugh Reacts To The Big Ten’s Football Decision

Jim Harbaugh won’t be roaming the sidelines – wearing his famous khaki and crew-neck sweater outfit – this fall.

The Big Ten canceled the 2020 fall football season on Tuesday. The conference is looking to postpone the season until spring of 2021. The unfortunate reality is even a spring season doesn’t seem plausible for a number of reasons.

Either way, we won’t see Harbaugh and the Wolverines take the field this fall. The Michigan head coach has issued a response to the Big Ten’s massive decision.

As expected, Harbaugh is mostly “disappointed” for his players who have spent the off-season training for the 2020 season. Take a look at Harbaugh’s full response to the Big Ten’s decision in the tweet below.

Statement from @CoachJim4UM regarding the postponement of the 2020 season… pic.twitter.com/vXW7S1ZPWT — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 11, 2020

Harbaugh still feels strongly Michigan has done and could continue to do a superb job in protecting the players and their health.

“We have shown over the weeks since returning to campus that we could meet the challenge and provide our student-athletes the opportunity of a fall football season,” Harbaugh said in response to the Big Ten. “. . . I am extremely proud, thankful and appreciative of our team and how they have conducted and represented our program and university.”

The entire college football world is disappointed by Tuesday’s solemn news. Now, all eyes turn to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC and the three remain the only Power Five conferences planning to play in the fall – for now.