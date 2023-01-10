Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviewed For New Job Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh recently said in a statement that he believes he'll be back at Michigan for the 2023 season. However, that won't stop him from looking around to see what other job offers are out there.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday.

The Broncos have been linked to Harbaugh for a few weeks now. Denver is reportedly looking for an experienced coach to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

Harbaugh hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, but his stint with the 49ers was so impressive that he has to be towards the top of most teams' wish lists.

If Harbaugh is going to become the next head coach of the Broncos, he'll need to beat out the competition.

The Broncos have requested interviews with Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and Raheem Morris. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has also been mentioned as a candidate for the job.

Harbaugh has a 44-19-1 record in the NFL. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game three times from 2011-2014.