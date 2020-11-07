Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Made A Notable Outfit Change Today

With kickoff just around the corner between Indiana and Michigan, it appears Jim Harbaugh is making a notable change to his gameday outfit.

Harbaugh shocked the football world a few weeks ago when he chose to wear dark pants against Minnesota. Fans are accustomed to seeing him in khakis, so it was odd to see him abandon his usual attire.

Well, it turns out Harbaugh is finally over his brief experiment with dark pants. According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Harbaugh is wearing khakis for today’s game against Indiana.

I know this is vital information — Harbaugh in khakis today. — angelique (@chengelis) November 7, 2020

Who knows if wearing khakis will bring Harbaugh good fortune this afternoon against the Hoosiers. What we do know is that Harbaugh and khakis go together like peanut butter and jelly.

This afternoon’s game is entering must-win territory for Harbaugh, who is getting crushed for his team’s loss to Michigan State last weekend.

Michigan will be shorthanded this afternoon, as offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield will be out of action due to a high-ankle sprain. He’s easily the best offensive lineman on Harbaugh’s roster, so there might be some protection issues today.

On the bright side, we can all celebrate the return of Harbaugh’s khakis.

Fans can watch Michigan take on Indiana on FS1 this afternoon.