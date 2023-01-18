Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Met With Elite Quarterback Recruit This Week

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh is officially staying at Michigan, and he's keeping busy this month by hitting the recruiting trail.

According to Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 Detroit, Harbaugh had a particularly noteworthy recruiting meeting on Tuesday. Hammond reported this afternoon that Harbaugh connected with five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola during a trip to Arizona.

Raiola, who plays for Chandler (Ariz.) High School, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

A onetime Ohio State commit, he is being pursued heavily by Georgia, Oregon, USC, Nebraska and others.

Simply meeting with Raiola doesn't tell us much about Harbaugh's chances of landing the elite prospect, but the Michigan head coach does have a connection to the blue-chip QB.

During the 2001 NFL offseason, Harbaugh signed with the Detroit Lions, who also drafted Raiola's father Dominic in April of that year. The two overlapped during training camp before Harbaugh was released and eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Raiola is also not the only five-star passer the Wolverines are linked to in the 2024 cycle. Michigan is also wooing Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School star Jadyn Davis, the No. 3 QB in the class.