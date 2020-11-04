Paul Finebaum Calls For Jim Harbaugh To Return To NFL

A pivotal season for Jim Harbaugh got off to a good start with a season opening win for Michigan football at Minnesota. All the good feelings from that game came crashing down last Saturday, with the Wolverines’ loss to rival Michigan State.

Fresh off of a loss to Rutgers, the Spartans beat UM 27-24. Michigan State struck first, scoring on their second drive of the game, and kept their distance from Michigan, which never took a lead on Saturday. It was the first win for first-year head coach Mel Tucker, who came over from Colorado late in the coaching carousel.

Because of the pretty dire financial situation for many college football programs, it seems unlikely that schools will aggressively move to fire high-priced coaches with multi-million dollar buyouts. Still, it is hard to deny that the Harbaugh is growing stale in Ann Arbor, whether or not he survives and makes it to 2021. ESP’s Paul Finebaum believes he should just cut out the middle man.

“I’m bored of criticizing Jim Harbaugh because it’s just become so easy. I like a challenge, talk about a coach that’s maybe a tweener,” Finebaum, a constant critic of the Michigan coach, said on this morning’s Get Up. “I think it’s time not to fire Harbaugh, they’re not going to do that… But the point is, they need an amicable divorce.”

According to @finebaum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan need an "amicable divorce." pic.twitter.com/e9FQ4AZjm8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 4, 2020

“He has another year on his contract after this. It’s not going to get any better,” Finebaum continued. “So let’s sit down, work it out, and let Jim Harbaugh look for a job in the NFL. I don’t know if he can get one. He may. It’s a different league than it was when he was with the 49ers. But I think he is better off somewhere other than Michigan, and quite frankly, I think Michigan fans are starting to agree.”

Harbaugh has been the subject of a number of NFL Draft rumors, with the New York Jets, who sit at 0-8 and are widely expected to fire Adam Gase, leading the way. That may be an attractive spot for him, as he’d likely get the chance to start with a young franchise quarterback like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, the Heisman favorite from Michigan’s archrival Ohio State.

Harbaugh is 48-19 at Michigan, better than his predecessors but still well below the expectations that the program has for itself, especially given the struggles against rivals like Michigan State, and the total inability to beat Ohio State. He was 44-19-1 in four years with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, making three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl during that stretch.

[Get Up]