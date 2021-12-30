Jim Harbaugh Reveals Michigan Star Is Not Currently In Florida

With mere hours until the school’s biggest game in over 20 years, Michigan is seemingly without one of their biggest stars.

On Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the status of star defensive back Daxton “Dax” Hill, who is mysteriously absent. To the surprise of many, Harbaugh said that Hill wasn’t with the team in Florida.

“He is not currently in Florida,” Harbaugh said. “He’s not right now. He might be. He could be here today. Maybe not.”

Harbaugh danced around the question of if or when Hill might be back with the team. He didn’t give any reason why Hill wasn’t with the team either.

“His status is questionable. He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today,” he said on Friday.

It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that Dax Hill is crucial to the Michigan defense. He is the team’s No. 2 tackler with 65 tackles, fourth on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss, and leads the team in interceptions and passes defended.

Hill had a season-high seven tackles in their huge upset win over Ohio State last month, and another five in the Big Ten Championship Game. For his efforts, Hill earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Going up against Georgia’s No. 7 offense in the country is likely to be a challenge even with Hill. If he isn’t good to go tomorrow, the Wolverines could be in trouble.

Will Dax Hill be back with Michigan in time for the Orange Bowl tomorrow?