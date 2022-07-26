Jim Harbaugh Reveals What Brother Told Him After 2021 Season

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines (L) jogs off the fiedl with his brother Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) following halftime of the Michigan and Maryland Terrapins game at Byrd Stadium on October 3, 2015 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Back in January, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Wolverines ultimately replaced Macdonald with Jesse Minter, who coached at Vanderbilt in 2021.

Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Jim admit he had a discussion with John about who'll be his defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

John told Jim that he could have either Macdonald or Minter as his defensive coordinator, saying, "take your pick."

Although the Wolverines have a new defensive coordinator for the upcoming season, Jim believes the scheme will be similar.

Minter has a plethora of experience as a defensive coach, spending time at Cincinnati, Georgia State, Indiana State, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. He also coached on the Ravens from 2017-20.

As for the Ravens, their defense will now be led by Macdonald. This will mark his second stint in Baltimore.