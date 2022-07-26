Jim Harbaugh Reveals What He Tells His Players About Abortion

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at a pro-life event in Plymouth, Michigan.

In an interview with ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski, Harbaugh expounded upon his abortion stance, calling it a "serious conversation."

Harbaugh also revealed that he "encourages" his children, players and staff members that if they have an unplanned pregnancy to go through with it, and if they feel they can not care for the child after its born, the coach and his wife will "raise that baby."

"I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it," Harbaugh told Wojciechowski. "Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Harbaugh's wife Sarah also spoke at the Plymouth Right to Life event. The Wolverines head coach is a devout Catholic who is no stranger of speaking out on social issues, whether it be abortion, supporting former player Colin Kaepernick or discussing the police murder of George Floyd.

"It's a life-or-death type of issue. And I believe in, and I respect, people's views," Harbaugh also said regarding abortion. "But let's hear them. Let's discuss them because there's passion on both sides of this issue. So when you combine that with respect, that's when the best results come. ... [I'm] just contributing to that conversation and that communication, which I think is really important, in my opinion."