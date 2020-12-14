Jim Harbaugh Reveals What He Tells Recruits About His Future

As usual after a disappointing season at Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh is being linked to other coaching jobs. But is the former 49ers head coach eyeing a move elsewhere?

If we’re to take Harbaugh at his word, he’s sticking around. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Harbaugh addressed Early Signing Day and questions recruits have about his commitment.

Harbaugh said that he’s been asked the question by recruits before. He made it clear in the interview that he is committed to Michigan. To that end, he intends to speak to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel after the season.

“That question does come up… tell them… I’m committed to Michigan,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan has been a rocky one to say the least. While he’s a respectable 49-22 overall, he’s 0-5 against arch-rival Ohio State, and 1-4 in big bowl games.

This past season the Wolverines went just 2-4, losing to longtime punching bag Indiana and barely beating Rutgers in triple-OT.

Meanwhile, a number of enticing NFL head coaching jobs have opened up. Harbaugh has been the subject of head coaching rumors every year since he left San Francisco in 2014.

Though the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to fire their head coaches, both of them likely will, and one of them will end up with Trevor Lawrence as a rookie QB. That’s got to be enticing to almost anyone.

But Harbaugh seems committed to getting his alma mater over the hump and he’s shown little sign of wavering.

Will Jim Harbaugh remain the Wolverines’ head coach in 2021?