Jim Harbaugh Reveals What John Madden Texted Him After Beating Ohio State

The sports world has been reckoning with the death of NFL icon John Madden this week. The former Raiders head coach and broadcasting icon passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Over the last few days, a number of figures have told stories that exemplify Madden’s immense impact on the game of football. One of the best examples was shared by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Earlier this season, after the Wolverines upset the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game, Harbaugh revealed that Madden texted him to compliment his offensive line’s performance.

“That was quite a text from John Madden — as he said in the text, ‘as a former offensive lineman I really appreciate offensive line play’, and that performance in that game was as good as he’s ever seen,” Harbaugh said.

The Michigan head coach also eulogized Madden with a touching statement earlier in the week.

“Coach Madden epitomized all that is good with family, football and life. John Madden could explain the complicated simply. He left for all a love and passion for our great game of football in his actions and words, and coach’s impact and legacy will live on forever,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the program. “His grandson Jesse has been a major contributor to our team and we know his grandfather would be proud. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jesse and the Madden family on this loss. Rest in peace to a legend.”

We were saddened to hear about the loss of John Madden. A statement from head coach @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/3G02vXOBYN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2021

Harbaugh was far from the only notable person or entity to acknowledge Madden’s impact after his death. Bill Belichick, Brett Favre and many others wrote touching tributes to the NFL legend.

“Today, we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years,” EA Sports, the brand behind the Madden video game franchise, said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone that stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a willing teacher, and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John’s family, friends, and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten.”

Harbaugh will look to keep making Madden proud this weekend in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.