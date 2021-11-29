Jim Harbaugh Reveals Who Texted Him After Saturday’s Win

Jim Harbaugh did something that he’s never done before earlier this weekend: beaten Ohio State as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. After starting out 0-5 against the Buckeyes, the 57-year-old finally got over the hump to down the program’s arch-rivals.

Harbaugh then got a welcome surprise following the win in the form of a text message from a coaching legend.

According to 247Sports’ Zach Shaw, former Super Bowl champion John Madden texted Harbaugh after Saturday’s victory. The 85-year-old told the Michigan head coach that the Wolverines’ offensive line performance was as good as he has ever seen in a football game.

Harbaugh passed that message along to Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and told him to “keep that on your phone forever”, per Shaw.

Jim Harbaugh said John Madden texted him yesterday to say Michigan's O-Line performance was as good as he has seen in a football game. Passed it on to OL coach Sherrone Moore and said to "keep that on your phone forever." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 28, 2021

Madden obviously knows a thing or two about football, so that’s some seriously high praise for Michigan’s offensive line. The unit certainly deserved it for the performance that it put together in The Game.

The Wolverines gashed the Buckeyes defense for 487 total yards on Saturday in Ann Arbor, 297 of which came on the ground. Hassan Haskins led the way, taking 28 carries for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

Scoring 42 points went a long way in getting the Wolverines the victory, but Michigan’s defensive line also stepped up to make for a complete win in the trenches for Harbaugh’s program. Aidan Hutchinson led the way with three sacks and the group was able to limit a potent Ohio State offense to just 27 points.

Michigan will now move onto the Big Ten Championship game against No. 15 Iowa. A spot in the College Football Playoff will be on the line for Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

If the team’s offensive line can play as well as it did this weekend, Michigan should come out on top and be on its way to the playoff.