Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week.

On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it.

“They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman wrote, via The Athletic. “Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.”

Well, it sounds like there’s another team that is on Harbaugh’s radar. According to DaBearsBlog.com, the Michigan head coach has not ruled out the Chicago Bears.

“Here’s what I will say: Jim Harbaugh has by no means ruled out the Chicago Bears. (And the Bears have not ruled him out),” DaBearsBlog tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what I will say: Jim Harbaugh has by no means ruled out the Chicago Bears. (And the Bears have not ruled him out.) — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time Harbaugh has been linked to the Bears’ job opening.

On a recent edition of NBC Sports Chicago’s “The Rush,” Hub Arkush of Shaw Media said he’s heard a rumor that Harbaugh received a phone call from the Bears.

Harbaugh was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. We’d imagine the fans in Chicago would welcome him back with open arms.