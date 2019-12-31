Jim Harbaugh Says He’s “Fired Up” To Play Against Alabama

Two of the best coaches in football will clash on New Year’s Day, as Nick Saban will take on Jim Harbaugh. Obviously there’s not much left to prove for Alabama, but there is a ton at stake for Michigan.

Harbaugh received a bunch of criticism earlier this year for not having the Wolverines firing on all cylinders. A win over Saban would certainly silence all the naysayers.

With kickoff roughly 24 hours away, Harbaugh revealed that he’s “fired up” to coach against Alabama.

Neither program expected to finish its season in the Citrus Bowl, but it’s still pretty sweet that we’ll see a marquee matchup take place between two schools with rich history.

Regardless of all the challenge ahead for the Wolverines, it’s safe to say that Harbaugh is ready for this tough test. In fact, he couldn’t hold back his excitement when talking about this upcoming game.

From Saturday Tradition:

“There’s just a lot of excitement to play an iconic program like Alabama,” Harbaugh said. “Coach Saban, his staff have really set the bar. Elite program, great football team and it’s a big challenge for us. But a great opportunity for our season, this 2019 season, and I feel good now that the game’s getting close to kickoff.”

Defeating the Crimson Tide would probably make for Harbaugh’s best win as the head coach of the Wolverines.

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl is at 1 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.

Fans can watch Alabama battle Michigan on ESPN.