Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message About The NFL

Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh flew to Minnesota for an interview with the Vikings.

Reports suggested he would be offered the job – and take it. However, Harbaugh reportedly never received an offer from the team and opted to return to the Wolverines rather than continue the interview process.

On Thursday night, the Michigan Man spoke with Detroit Free Press reporter and noted author Mitch Albom about his decision to return to Ann Arbor. “In a nutshell, I love Michigan,” he explained. “I love every player. I love every family.”

During the conversation, Harbaugh also sent a clear message about the NFL – he’s done chasing jobs.

Here’s more, from the Detroit Free Press:

“Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport,” he said. “But winning a national championship. That’s pretty darn great. Let’s do that. “There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl,” he admitted, “but this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.”

At this point, it’s difficult to believe that Harbaugh is completely done with the NFL. If the right job comes open in the future, he could easily decide to make one more run at a potential Super Bowl.

For now, though, he remains committed to the Wolverines.