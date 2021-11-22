Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State.

Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.

Additionally, Saturday’s winner will control its own destiny for the College Football Playoff. That’s a lot at stake without even factoring in that Michigan hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2011.

Speaking with reporters today, Harbaugh tried to downplay the hype, preferring to let the circumstances speak for themselves.

It’s quite obvious that Harbaugh understands the opportunity he and his team have in front of them. Moments after the Wolverines moved to 10-1 with a blowout of Maryland on Saturday, Harbaugh addressed “The Game” and all of its implications.

“We want to finish it. We want all the marbles,” Harbaugh said.

This will be the third time under Harbaugh that Michigan will enter its matchup with Ohio State needing a win to win the Big Ten East. In 2016, they lost a heartbreaker to the Buckeyes in double-overtime, while in 2018, they were blown out 62-39.

Both of those games were in Columbus. Saturday’s meeting will be in Ann Arbor and will kick off at noon ET on FOX.