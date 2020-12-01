Jim Harbaugh Shares His Mindset With Michigan Right Now

Jim Harbaugh’s days at Michigan appear to be numbered, but the Wolverines’ fearless leader is still focused on the task at hand.

It’s been a miserable season in Ann Arbor. Michigan fell to 2-4 last Saturday following a depressing defeat at the hands of previously winless Penn State. The Wolverines’ two wins this year came against Minnesota and Rutgers, the two teams being a combined 4-7 on the season.

The writing appears to be on the wall – Harbaugh may be coaching his last season at Michigan. He’s failed to produce a championship-caliber team, and the trajectory of the program is as dim as it’s been in years.

Despite the distractions and rumors, Harbaugh is committed to improving this season. He’s also recognized his team’s efforts to progress.

“There is growth, there is improvement,” Harbaugh told WXYZ in his weekly interview, via Saturday Down South. “We need to build on that as part of the process.”

It’s tough to imagine the Wolverines actually improved in a loss to Penn State. But Jim Harbaugh’s clearly pleased with his team’s effort.

There’s no such thing as moral victories, but Harbaugh clearly found one in last Saturday’s game. Unfortunately, moral victories don’t do much for the program – especially in Ann Arbor.

Michigan needs to win football games, it’s as simple as that. The Wolverines will have a chance to do so this Saturday versus the Maryland Terrapins.