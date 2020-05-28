Jim Harbaugh Shares When ‘Mandatory Workouts’ Will Probably Begin

Michigan’s athletic department was under fire last week due to a comment made by the school’s president. Mark Schlissel told reporters “If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan.”

That comment didn’t sit well with the public to say the least. Fortunately for the Wolverines, the latest comment from an important school figure should make plenty of fans happy.

During this afternoon’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he thinks mandatory workouts for football players will begin July 1. This would be one month after voluntary workouts can begin.

A plethora of programs will open their doors next week to allow student-athletes to participate in offseason workouts. Since the stay-at-home order for Michigan has been extended through June 12, the university will have to wait a little longer.

Harbaugh has another important year ahead of himself in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have been competitive under Harbaugh, but the fan base is starving for a conference title. In order for that to actually come into fruition, Michigan has to finally dethrone Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

Other programs in the Big Ten are opening their doors to student-athletes as early as June 8. When Michigan finally begins workouts this summer, the coaching staff will have to make sure it quickly makes up for lost time.