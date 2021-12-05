Look: Jim Harbaugh’s Sideline Celebration Is Going Viral

Michigan capped off a stellar last two weeks on Saturday evening in Indianapolis, by winning its first Big Ten Championship in 17 years.

After the two most important wins of his Wolverines’ coaching career, Jim Harbaugh was rightfully excited.

Michigan put together a complete effort on Saturday night against Iowa. The Wolverines dominated from the opening kick and went on to win 42-3, claiming both a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh, who’s now in his seventh year as the head coach in Ann Arbor, has never had a chance to lead the program this far up the mountain. He’s been ridiculed and placed on the hot seat, but he persevered through a dismal 2020 season to completely flip the script in 2021.

When the time finally came for Michigan to lock up its title, Harbaugh celebrated in the only way that would’ve made sense for someone who finally delivered his alma mater a Big Ten championship: he danced.

Take a look:

Michigan’s victory on Saturday comes on the heels of last weekend’s win over Ohio State. Harbaugh had never beaten the Wolverines’ dreaded rivals, but powered his team to a 42-27 victory last Saturday in Ann Arbor.

As a result of the last two games, Michigan has emerged from the weekend with a conference championship and with a 12-1 overall record. The next logical step for the Wolverines will be a College Football Playoff berth, which will get announced on Sunday.

Given the run that Harbaugh put together after losing to Michigan State earlier this year, Michigan is a lock to get into the final group of four teams. The only question is who the Wolverines will play in their semifinal.

Once handed an opponent, Harbaugh and Michigan will stand just two wins away from a national championship.

[Trevor Woods]