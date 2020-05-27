Jim Harbaugh Sums Up His Losses To Ohio State With 1 Word

Even when Michigan is having a down season, the fans in Ann Arbor expect the team to beat Ohio State. Now, picture how high those expectations must be when the program is actually winning close to double-digit games each season.

Jim Harbaugh has been a winning coach at Michigan, there’s no doubt about that. But the reality is he won’t be seen as a beloved figure until he finally defeats Ohio State – he owns an 0-5 record against the rival program.

Not only are the Wolverines still winless against the Buckeyes in the Harbaugh era, the past two meetings have been blowouts.

During the newest episode of 247Sports’ Social Distance show, Harbaugh was asked about the team’s losses to Ohio State and how he feels about those shortcomings. Let’s just say that he’s not a happy camper.

From Harbaugh’s interview with 247Sports:

“It makes us mad,” Harbaugh says. “I know people are mad about it and it makes us mad, too. I mean, they’re the only team in the Big 10 we haven’t beaten and you know we’ve got to beat them, so that’s we have to do, and that’s what motivates, that’s what kicks us into high drive — and that’s what we’re about every day.”

This year’s meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will take place in Columbus.

Michigan hasn’t defeated Ohio State since the 2011 season, which is the longest losing streak the program has dealt with throughout this rivalry.

Will the Wolverines finally break through and defeat the Buckeyes this fall?