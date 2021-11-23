Jim Harbaugh Has Telling Admission On Michigan’s Mindset For Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State since taking over at Michigan. In fact, he’s the only Wolverines head coach to lose in each his first five games against the Buckeyes.

But Harbaugh feels like this year is different.

Heading into the 117th playing of “The Game” the Michigan head coach believes that this is the season that he’ll get over the hump and finally knock off Ohio State. He explained that the reason why is because he’s seeing a fire in his players that matches his same intensity.

“I see it in their eyes. I hear it in their voices. We’re all feeding off of each other like that. I look at them, it feels like I’m looking in the mirror. I’m seeing the same confidence in them that I feel inside of me,” Harbaugh said, via Anthony Broome of On3 Sports.

Harbaugh has earned the right to be confident in 2021 after a string of impressive play from his Michigan squad. After posting a dismal 2-4 record last season, the Wolverines have battled back to go 10-1 this year and position themselves with a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff.

Before Michigan can punch a ticket to the postseason, Harbaugh will have to lead his team past Ohio State. Even before his arrival, the Wolverines struggled to knock off the Buckeyes in recent years.

Over the last two decades, Michigan has won “The Game” just twice, in 2003 and 2011. Ohio State has won the last eight meetings.

Michigan will have a chance to break that streak this Saturday at home in what’s surely the must-watch game of rivalry week. Kickoff for important Big Ten East game is scheduled for noon E.T.