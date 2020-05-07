Where Jim Harbaugh Ranks In 247Sports’ Top 25 Coaches List

This morning, 247Sports published its ranking of the top 25 coaches in college football entering the 2020 season. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is quite a bit lower than you’d typically see him on lists like this.

Nick Saban comes in at No. 1. While Dabo Swinney has been making a real push for the top, and Ed Orgeron recently led one of the great seasons of all time, it is going to take a while for anyone to displace Alabama’s coach. He’s still the best in the business overall.

After just one season at head coach, Ohio State’s Ryan Day slots in at No. 7. 247 compares his fast start to that of Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, who is at No. 5.

For years, Harbaugh would float around the top 10 or so of coaches in the sport. Michigan hasn’t been bad at any point under Harbaugh, but he’s losing some of that benefit of the doubt built up from his time at Stanford and in the NFL. On this list, he comes in at No. 18, sliding in between Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

.@bartonsimmons ranks the Top 25 coaches in college football ahead of the 2020 season: https://t.co/1DZsCbccV6 pic.twitter.com/1sQ8i099N0 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 7, 2020

“It’s safe to say the shine has worn off Jim Harbaugh at this point,” 247 analyst Barton Simmons writes. “When he was hired at Michigan, he was considered a Top five coach by most and perhaps it’s against that canvas that makes his results disappointing. Because let’s be honest, with 10 wins in three of his five years in Ann Arbor, he’s giving Michigan success it hasn’t had in 20 years.”

Harbaugh’s accomplished a lot in his Michigan tenure, but until he beats Ohio State, there will be major question marks. Big games in general have been an issue for Harbaugh.

“The Ohio State losses look bad, he’s lost four straight bowl games and the offense has lacked consistency and the defense has lacked big game resolve. One breakthrough season would go a long way in changing the Harbaugh narrative.”

With a win over Ohio State, and maybe a Big Ten title, and Harbaugh will shoot back up these lists.

[247Sports]