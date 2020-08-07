Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has a plan in place if he’s unable to coach on the sidelines due to the pandemic this season.

Each and every player, coach and staff is risking one’s own healthy by playing in the 2020 season. One of the major concerns about the season is what happens when a player or coach tests positive for COVID-19? And what if one of those coaches is a head coach, like Harbaugh?

Luckily, Michigan is prepared for such a situation. If Harbaugh ever tests positive for COVID-19 this season, the Wolverines have a succession plan in place until Harbaugh is able to return.

The Michigan head coach revealed on the In The Trenches podcast this week that defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis would take over Harbaugh’s responsibilities, were he to test positive for the virus.

“Succession plan? Sure,” Harbaugh said on the podcast, via Saturday Tradition. “Those are the two coaches that would be in that succession. At every position, not just myself, at every position on the staff [there’s a plan].”

There isn’t just a plan in place for if Harbaugh goes down. Michigan football has a plan in place for each and every coach on the roster.

Other college football programs would be wise to follow the Wolverines’ lead here and have certain temporary succession plans in place.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines being their 2020 season on Sept. 5 against the Purdue Boilermakers.