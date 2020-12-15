Jim Harbaugh Was Asked If He Wants To Be Michigan’s Coach In 2021

After another down year in Ann Arbor, everyone began to speculate if Jim Harbaugh would return to Michigan for another year.

The 56-year-old head coach stumbled along to a 2-4 record this year with the Wolverines, despite high hopes in the preseason. Since arriving at Michigan in 2015, he hasn’t gotten the program over the next hump, despite three 10 win seasons. The Wolverines have won just one postseason game during Harbaugh’s tenure.

But 2020 has been a certifiable disaster. Harbaugh’s team looked unprepared and thoroughly out-coached in nearly every contest, even during the wins. The Wolverines failed to develop a strong starting quarterback and looked shaky at best on defense.

At this point, it’s unclear whether or not Harbaugh will be back next season. If it’s up to him, he’d like to stay in Ann Arbor in 2021.

“Yeah, I do, yes,” Harbaugh said when asked if he wanted to the be the Michigan coach in 2020 on Monday morning.

“Yeah, I do, yes.” — Jim Harbaugh when asked this morning on @StoneyJansen if he wants to be the Michigan coach in 2021 https://t.co/iRagmbDCL9 — angelique (@chengelis) December 15, 2020

On Monday, Harbaugh reiterated that he’s told recruits that he remains committed to the Michigan program.

Harbaugh’s commitment to Michigan is admirable, but ultimately the decision won’t be up to him. The Wolverines program demands a high level of success that their current head coach hasn’t met over the last six years. Michigan has no wins over arch-rival Ohio State coupled with zero division or conference titles.

Athletic director Warde Manuel maintained that he would meet with Harbaugh after the 2020 season concluded. Michigan scheduled a crossover game with Iowa for this upcoming Saturday, which should be their final game of the campaign.

At this point, it’s hard to speculate if the meeting will bring good news for Harbaugh. His contract expires at the end of 2021, meaning that the Wolverines could give him one more year, but tensions are high in Ann Arbor. Either way, Saturday’s performance probably won’t affect his standing either way.

Stay tuned to see what Michigan’s decision on Harbaugh will be following their final game against Iowa.