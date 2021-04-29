Jim Harbaugh Weighs In On Michigan’s Quarterback Competition

The Michigan Wolverines haven’t named a starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but it sounds like a frontrunner is emerging for the job.

During a recent appearance on the ‘In the Trenches’ podcast, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on his team’s quarterback competition. He made it very clear that he’s impressed with what he’s seeing from Cade McNamara.

“Not a lot of experience, but Cade just continues to play well,” Harbaugh said. “He just keeps (improving). Continual progress from Cade. He had a great spring.”

McNamara received some playing time during the 2020 season, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns. Harbaugh believes all the momentum that McNamara built in the fall has carried over to this spring.

“He took what he did last fall in games and continued to build on it on a daily basis. Very confident. Knows the system inside and out. It’s been fun really working with him.”

While it sounds like McNamara could win the starting job for the 2021 season, Harbaugh admit that true freshman J.J. McCarthy is quickly working his way up the depth chart.

“J.J. was terrific as a mid-year freshman. Got himself all the way up to No. 2.”

McCarthy is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback from the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Even though McNamara has the edge right now, things could change in the near future.