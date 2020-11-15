Jim Harbaugh’s Getting Roasted For Michigan’s Performance Tonight

Does Jim Harbaugh even care about winning football games anymore? Michigan fans are roasting the head coach for the Wolverines’ horrendous performance tonight.

This may be the last season we see Harbaugh on the Michigan sideline. The Wolverines head coach has been a massive disappointment, and it just keeps getting worse and worse this season.

Michigan entered tonight’s game versus Wisconsin needing a win, but it’s not going to happen. The Wolverines are in the midst of a blowout at the hands of the Badgers. There’s problems all over the field, especially at the quarterback position. Joe Milton simply isn’t the answer, but he’s also not the entire problem, either.

Harbaugh has lost complete control over the Michigan football program. And Wolverines fans and college football analysts are blasting Harbaugh for it Saturday night.

“I don’t see a scenario in which Jim Harbaugh is [back] at Michigan,” writes Shannon Sharpe. “These are his recruited players and it’s turned into a disaster.”

Others are weighing in on Jim Harbaugh’s horrendous performance tonight. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

Jim Harbaugh may want to avoid social media and the late night ESPN reports. He’s not going to like what he sees.

But it’s all warranted. Harbaugh just isn’t the answer for Michigan. The Wolverines need to move on from Harbaugh if they ever hope to compete for Big Ten titles.

If you feel so inclined, you can watch the rest of the Michigan train-wreck on ABC.