Look: Jim Harbaugh’s Orange Bowl Outfit Goes Viral

It wouldn’t be game day for Michigan without checking in on Jim Harbaugh’s outfit choice.

With the Orange Bowl just about ready to begin, a video of Harbaugh on the field went viral. The Michigan head coach is wearing a white polo with navy pants.

The best part about Harbaugh’s game-day outfit is that he’s wearing cleats. Zach Klein of WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta caught Harbaugh checking out the grass a few minutes before kickoff.

Judging by the video, Harbaugh approves of the conditions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s the video of Harbaugh:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh wearing cleats… and checking out the grass field 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kV9LyxWv1o — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2021

Tonight’s game against Georgia will undoubtedly be the biggest of Harbaugh’s career.

Michigan has silenced a lot of critics this season, defeating Ohio State in the regular season and winning the Big Ten Championship Game. Now, the pressure is on the Wolverines to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

If Michigan wins tonight, it’ll face Alabama in the national title game.

College football fans can watch the Orange Bowl on ESPN.