The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan QB Joe Milton Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Joe Milton throws the ball for Michigan.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wolverines defeated the Gophers 49-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Shocking news came out of Ann Arbor this Thursday, as Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This news regarding Milton was first reported by 247Sports. It’s unknown at this time what led to his decision, but the expectation in Michigan was that a quarterback competition would unfold this offseason.

Milton battled for the starting gig last season with Cade McNamara. In six games at quarterback, Milton threw for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 109 yards and a score on the ground.

McNamara, meanwhile, finished the 2020 season with 425 passing yards and five touchdowns. Most of that production came during an overtime shootout against Rutgers.

Now that Milton is exploring other options, the door has opened up for McNamara to win the starting gig for 2021. However, he won’t be the quarterback gunning for that spot.

Jim Harbaugh has a five-star quarterback joining his roster this year in J.J. McCarthy. According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 2 quarterback from the 2021 class.

As for Milton, there doesn’t appear to be any problems between him and Harbaugh. In fact, he posted a sincere message for him on Twitter just moments ago.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition,” Milton wrote. “I have bonds with my brothers that will last forever, I have decided to enter the transfer portal As a Grad transfer with three years of eligibility.”

A change of scenery could be exactly what Milton needs.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Milton has plenty of time to prove why he used to draw comparisons to Cam Newton.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.