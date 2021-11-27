Joel Klatt Gives Early Look At His New “Top 10”

There was a huge shakeup in college football earlier today (and could be another later in the Iron Bowl). That big change has FOX Sports NFL analyst Joel Klatt teasing his new top 10 ranking.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, Klatt offered a “quick look” at his top 10, which he’s releasing later tonight. Taking the top spot is Georgia, who maintained their No. 1 ranking with a convincing win over in-state rival Georgia Tech.

Sliding into second place on Klatt’s list are the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan picked up one of their biggest wins in the past 10 years today, upsetting their arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Klatt said that the remainder of his top 10 is “to be determined”. The outcome of the ongoing Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn could determine how high he has the Crimson Tide on the list (if at all, should Alabama lose).

Quick look at my Top 10 (11/27)

1) @GeorgiaFootball

2) @UMichFootball To be determined……. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 27, 2021

As you can see in the comments, fans are eagerly waiting to see where Joel Klatt ranks Cincinnati in his top 10. Ohio State’s loss to Michigan should eliminate the Buckeyes, allowing the Bearcats to hold a top-4 spot.

If Cincinnati beat Houston in the AAC Championship Game next weekend, they’ll be 13-0. It will be hard to keep them out of the College Football Playoff given everything else that’s happened.

But there’s still time for some results to shake up the entire national title picture.

What teams are you looking forward to seeing in Joel Klatt’s new top 10?