Joel Klatt Has Telling Comment On Michigan’s Week 1 Performance

There was a ton of pressure on Jim Harbaugh and Joe Milton during Michigan’s season opener against Minnesota, but they certainly rose up to the challenge.

Milton looked phenomenal in his 2020 season debut, throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also had 52 yards and another score on the ground.

It’s way too soon to tell if Michigan will compete for a Big Ten title this season, however, FS1 analyst Joel Klatt is “bullish” on the Wolverines after seeing them blow out the Golden Gophers on the road.

“What I saw last week from Michigan was the corner being turned offensively,” Klatt said on The Herd. “Joe Milton, their quarterback, is an incredibly talented guy. He’s huge, has a quick release and one of the strongest arms I’ve seen in the last five years – stronger than Josh Allen’s or Justin Herbert’s. He throws lasers and can run it pretty well. And here’s the other part, they haven’t gone pure spread like they tried to do last year with Shea Patterson. You know what they did in the run game? They went back to what Harbaugh does well, which is pull offensive guards/tackles and run power-oriented schemes.”

Klatt went as far as to say “This may be Jim Harbaugh’s best Michigan team.”

Jim Harbaugh could have his best Michigan team yet, according to @JoelKlatt: "He's just now adjusting. If it comes to fruition, watch out… I'm bullish on Michigan after last week." pic.twitter.com/Ya8Q8iHBPR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 28, 2020

Neither Cowherd or Klatt would say Michigan has what it takes to defeat Ohio State this season. It’s pretty apparent though that both are intrigued by Harbaugh’s team this year.

The Wolverines should be able to sustain their success on offense this week when they host the Spartans. Kickoff for that game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.