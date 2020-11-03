Joel Klatt Identifies The Problem With Michigan Football

Michigan’s upset loss to Michigan State has influenced plenty of fans to fire off their hottest takes regarding Jim Harbaugh. FS1 college football analyst Joel Klatt, however, is taking a different approach to last weekend’s game.

Klatt was in the broadcast booth for the Michigan-Michigan State showdown alongside Gus Johnson. They were stunned to see Harbaugh’s squad lose at home after looking so dominant in their season opener.

While there are several reasons to question Harbaugh’s success at Michigan, it might be a little harsh to say he deserves to get fired. According to Klatt, football fans in Ann Arbor need to lower their expectations when it comes to their program.

“The problem is that that fan base sees what Ohio State is doing and they want to be that, right? And Clay, here’s the nasty truth about it: Michigan has never been Ohio State in their entire history,” Klatt said on OutKick. “They might be the all-time winningest (program), yes. But do you know how many times they’ve won 12 or more games in their history?”

Expectations at Ohio State are certainly higher, as the team always has a championship-or-bust approach. It’d be unrealistic to currently hold Michigan to that standard.

Klatt actually believes the Wolverines are in a much better scenario now under Harbaugh than they were prior to the start of his tenure, saying “They’re way better with Jim Harbaugh than they were before he got there.”

At this moment, Harbaugh owns a 48-19 record as the head coach of Michigan’s football program. That isn’t an outstanding record by any means, but it’s better than what Michigan had under Brady Hoke.

Do you agree with Klatt’s stance on Harbaugh and the Wolverines?