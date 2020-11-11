Joel Klatt Names Country’s 2 Most ‘Disappointing’ Teams

Before the 2020 college football season kicked off, two Big Ten programs were expected to give Ohio State problems.

Michigan and Penn State were billed as two of the favorites to take down the Buckeyes and win the Big Ten title. Just a few weeks into the season, though, both programs are reeling.

The Wolverines suffered a devastating upset loss at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers last weekend. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are still in search of their first win on the season.

Following their struggles to open the season, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt called Michigan and Penn State the two most disappointing teams in college football.

“Both of them have been the two most disappointing teams in college football,” Klatt said.

He then launched into why he’s so concerned about Michigan. Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Here’s the thing I’m most concerned about from a Michigan perspective. If you look at week one against Minnesota in a team I overvalued….I said wow Michigan looks really good, they ran the football effectively, I thought that their pass rush was really good, I got the sense that their defense was going to be really good again. The problem is, their defense reverted back to what it was at the end of last season, which was a team that couldn’t get off the field on third down and gave up way too many plays in the passing game. One of Don Brown’s staples is…the fact they were a great pass defense. They don’t have the requisite corners to play the aggressive style of man coverage they want to….and they can’t do that this year.”

Neither the Wolverines or Nittany Lions will be competing for a Big Ten title this season.

It’s been a rough start for both programs, who entered the season with such high expectations.