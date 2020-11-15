Joel Klatt Sums Up His Thoughts On Michigan Football

College football analyst Joel Klatt can’t even come up with the right words to describe the current state of Michigan football right now.

The Wolverines are fresh off a blowout loss at the hands of the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan couldn’t even keep it close, falling behind 28-0 at halftime and losing 49-11 to fall to 1-3 on the season. Michigan football has reached a new all-time low.

Jim Harbaugh can’t seem to escape the pit of mediocrity, and probably doesn’t have the players needed to climb out of the slump. The Wolverines would never fire Harbaugh. But it would come as no surprise if Michigan and Harbaugh agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

Joel Klatt weighed in on what he saw from Michigan last night. He can’t even come up with the right words. It’s safe to say he’s disgusted by what he’s seen from the Wolverines this season. Take a look below.

Ummm…about Michigan…Yeah……..I got nothin — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 15, 2020

Same here, Joel. Michigan football just keeps finding ways to disappoint us all.

The Wolverines are nowhere close to being able to compete for conference titles, which is simply shocking. Michigan has the capability of being a major national championship contender thanks to its location and program history. But being a blue blood doesn’t always translate to automatic in today’s era of college football.

Michigan football is far from being what it’s capable of being.