John Beilein To Hall Of Fame: College Basketball World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He's one of nine members from the 2022 class.

Beilein had an incredible run in Ann Arbor, leading the Wolverines to a pair of national championship game appearances. He left the program with a 278-150 record.

In addition to Beilein's success at Michigan, he had nice runs at Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia.

For the most part, the basketball world agrees with this decision.

"So well deserved," NBA analyst Glenn Consor tweeted.

"Took my boys to his kids camp at Michigan…..he is a great coach, who absolutely deserves this honor," one fan said.

"Coach Beilein getting more and more accolades," another fan wrote. "You love to see it."

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard also showed some love to Beilein, tweeting, "RESPECT Coach B!"

The NABC will be Beilein's 12th Hall of Fame honor.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Nov. 20 in Kansas City.