John Harbaugh Had A Clear Message For The Big Ten This Morning

John Harbaugh made it clear this morning that he wants his brother Jim and the rest of the Big Ten to play some football soon.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced in August that they were postponing their fall seasons due to COVID-19. However, there has been a recent push for the Big Ten to reverse course, with even President Trump getting involved.

It has been reported that the Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the season, and as of now, there’s no indication that the league is considering a change of heart. Still, that didn’t stop John Harbaugh from lobbying for the conference to be liberated today.

During a Zoom call with local reporters, Harbaugh advocated “freeing the Big Ten” and said his brother’s Michigan program wants to play.

Late in his Zoom call, John Harbaugh uses the opportunity to say, "Free the Big 10. Let's go. Let's go play some football. Michigan had 0 positive tests in August. Those guys want to play and for anybody who wants to opt out, they can." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 2, 2020

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wanted to go on record: "Free the Big Ten. Let's play some football." Harbaugh, whose brother Jim coaches Michigan, pointed out that Michigan had zero positive tests in August. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 2, 2020

Again, there is nothing concrete in the works right now suggesting the Big Ten is reconsidering its position. We do have a report from Dan Patrick that the league is looking at starting as soon as October 10, but others have contradicted that assertion.

One thing is clear though: a lot of people want Big Ten football this fall and have opinions on what the league should do.

Unfortunately for them, their words don’t carry the necessary weight to impact the conference’s decision makers.