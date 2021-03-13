Juwan Howard Announces Big Injury News Before Ohio State Game

With the NCAA tournament just around the corner, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had a brutal injury update to share with the public this weekend.

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI showed a stress injury in his right foot. He’ll wear a protective boot and immediately start rehab, but there is no timetable for his return.

This is a crushing blow for the Wolverines moving forward. Livers has been such a crucial piece to their championship puzzle, averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The timing of this injury is brutal since Michigan will have to take on Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament without one of its top players.

📰 WOLVERINE NEWS 📰 Juwan Howard announced Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Release | https://t.co/Ty6aFuQbLt#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IQTp6eKKiH — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 13, 2021

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving the Wolverines a 63.4 percent chance to defeat the Wolverines, but that number may be a bit too high now that we know Livers is out.

The real concern for Michigan is whether or not Livers can suit up for the NCAA tournament.

Livers, an All-Big Ten second team selection, gives the Wolverines a ton of experience and versatility at the forward spot. If he’s out for an extended period of time, Howard will need to rely on his bench more than ever.

We’ll see how Michigan handles its first real test without Livers this afternoon against Ohio State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.