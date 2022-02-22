The Spun

Juwan Howard Apologizes: College Basketball World Reacts

Juwan Howard coaching on the sidelines during a Michigan basketball game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Seton Hall Pirates at Crisler Arena on November 16, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Seton Hall won the game 67-65. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard has apologized for his actions during yesterday’s postgame incident against Wisconsin.

Earlier tonight, Howard was suspended by Michigan for the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten. The monetary punishment is reportedly the largest in the history of the conference.

Shortly after the sanctions were announced, Howard released an apology via the school.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry.”

“I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s Assistant Coach [Joe] Krabbenhoft and his family, too.”

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Not surprisingly, reaction to his mea culpa was mixed. Some thought it was classy and well-articulated, while others thought Howard looked bad for misspelling Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft’s name.

Other people thought the apology lost some authenticity since it came after Howard was already punished.

Howard’s suspension will begin Wednesday night against Rutgers.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli will be filling in for him for the next five games.

