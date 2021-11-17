Details From Juwan Howard’s Contract Extension Are Out

After all that he accomplished during his first two years at Michigan, men’s head basketball coach Juwan Howard agreed to a contract extension with the school on Tuesday. The former Wolverines star reportedly inked a five-year deal that will keep in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

The new contact will also supposedly come with quite a pay bump.

Howard will reportedly receive a total base compensation of $3.25 million for this season, according to The Detroit News. That will make for an increase of about $2.2 million that he was set to earn under his previous deal with the Wolverines.

Howard’s new contract comes with escalators for each year after the 2021-22 season. The Detroit News indicates that the total value of the contract will be roughly $17 million, before bonuses.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard signed a contract extension this week, which the university announced before Tuesday's game. https://t.co/aQwzgwKxWh — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) November 17, 2021

The $3.25 million that Howard will earn this season will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation and the fifth-highest in the Big Ten.

That’s quite the payday for Howard and for good reason. The former men’s basketball alum came into the program and proved that he could keep the Wolverines competitive on the national level.

In his first two seasons at Michigan, Howard has posted a 44-18 record. After missing out on the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the helm, the Wolverines stormed their way to a Big Ten regular-season title in and an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2021.

No. 4 Michigan slipped up shortly after Howard signed his new deal on Tuesday, falling to unranked Seton Hall, 67-65. Thankfully for the Wolverines, the 2021-22 campaign is young and there’s still plenty of time to round into form before the NCAA Tournament.

With Howard now locked down for the next few season, Michigan men’s basketball should be seen as a legitimate national championship contender year in and year out.