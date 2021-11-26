Juwan Howard Has Message Before Michigan-Ohio State Game

On Saturday, Michigan and Ohio State will battle in Ann Arbor to close out the 2021 regular season. This matchup has serious College Football Playoff implications because both teams are 10-1 at the moment.

Following a win over Tarleton State on Wednesday night, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard shared his thoughts on the upcoming rivalry game.

Howard revealed that he’s going to do everything he can to give the Wolverines a boost this weekend.

“They’re gonna need me out there,” Howard said on Wednesday, via ESPN. “I’m going to be out there loud, lose my voice, because I am coming with the energy. I don’t know if [there is] a 12th man in football, but I feel like I’m the 12th man.”

Juwan Howard is FIRED UP for the Ohio State game pic.twitter.com/cPxljpSo5A — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 25, 2021

Although he wasn’t willing to give Ohio State any bulletin-board material, Howard did say that he loves Michigan’s game plan.

“Harbaugh and his beautiful staff, they are preparing. I love our game plan. I haven’t seen it, but I trust it. I also love our players, led by so many outstanding young student-athletes starting with my man [Aidan Hutchinson]. I can keep going. I can name the entire roster. That’s how locked in I am.”

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off at 12 p.m. ET this Saturday. The game will air on FOX.