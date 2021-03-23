Juwan Howard Was Asked About Isaiah Livers’ Status Postgame

Michigan earned another trip to the Sweet 16 tonight, outlasting LSU 86-78 in what was a thoroughly entertaining Round of 32 game.

After the game, much of the attention was on the performances of Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown, who scored 21 points apiece and were the heroes for the Maize and Blue. However, head coach Juwan Howard was also asked for an update on senior forward Isaiah Livers.

Livers was declared out indefinitely with stress fracture in his foot during the Big Ten Tournament. At the time of the injury, he was averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Last week, Howard said it would be “miraculous” for Livers to return this season. Tonight, he didn’t provide any more hope of the veteran forward getting back.

#Michigan coach Juwan Howard is asked if he's got an update on Isaiah Livers. "Out indefinitely," he flatly says. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 23, 2021

Sounds like Livers’ career is indeed likely over, which is a huge bummer for him and the Wolverines.

We’ll see if Michigan can continue its national title push without Livers. They’ll meet fourth-seeded Florida State in the Sweet 16 this Sunday.

A tip time for the game will be released later tonight.