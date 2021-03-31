The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Juwan Howard Has Message For Fans After Elite Eight Loss

Maryland v MichiganANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines yells during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Crisler Arena on January 19, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A tremendous 2020-21 season came to a disappointing finish on Tuesday night for Michigan men’s basketball and head coach Juwan Howard.

The top-seeded Wolverines picked the most inopportune time to struggle offensively, shooting well below their averages from the field, three-point range and the free throw line in a 51-49 upset loss to 11th-seeded UCLA.

Despite the loss, the Maize and Blue accomplished plenty this season, including winning the Big Ten regular season title and earning a No. 1 seed. Howard tried to put the season in perspective with a tweet this afternoon thanking fans.

“From the bottom of my heart I wanted to send love to EVERYONE who supported us this season,” he wrote. “There will be life long memories FOREVER. There were lessons learned and growth on & away from the court, for even me. We cherish each one. Continued…”

Without question, the future is bright in Ann Arbor. Even as we wait to see what players will and won’t be returning for the Wolverines next season, we know Michigan has signed a six-man incoming recruiting class regarded as the best in the nation.

The haul is led by five-star power forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, and also features a trio of four-stars. That’s a massive influx of talent joining a program that is already humming.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Howard lead his alma mater back to the Elite Eight–and maybe beyond–in 2021-22.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.