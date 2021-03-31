Juwan Howard Has Message For Fans After Elite Eight Loss

A tremendous 2020-21 season came to a disappointing finish on Tuesday night for Michigan men’s basketball and head coach Juwan Howard.

The top-seeded Wolverines picked the most inopportune time to struggle offensively, shooting well below their averages from the field, three-point range and the free throw line in a 51-49 upset loss to 11th-seeded UCLA.

Despite the loss, the Maize and Blue accomplished plenty this season, including winning the Big Ten regular season title and earning a No. 1 seed. Howard tried to put the season in perspective with a tweet this afternoon thanking fans.

“From the bottom of my heart I wanted to send love to EVERYONE who supported us this season,” he wrote. “There will be life long memories FOREVER. There were lessons learned and growth on & away from the court, for even me. We cherish each one. Continued…”

From the bottom of my heart I wanted to send love to EVERYONE who supported us this season. There will be life long memories FOREVER. There were lessons learned and growth on & away from the court, for even me. We cherish each one. Continued … pic.twitter.com/PqHdPHHyuO — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 31, 2021

Without question, the future is bright in Ann Arbor. Even as we wait to see what players will and won’t be returning for the Wolverines next season, we know Michigan has signed a six-man incoming recruiting class regarded as the best in the nation.

The haul is led by five-star power forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, and also features a trio of four-stars. That’s a massive influx of talent joining a program that is already humming.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Howard lead his alma mater back to the Elite Eight–and maybe beyond–in 2021-22.