Nine Big Ten teams earned an invited to this year’s Big Dance. Fast forward to the Sweet 16, just one remains: Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines.

The 2020-21 Big Ten was coined by many one of the best top-to-bottom conferences in recent college basketball history. The conference’s reputation has since taken a major hit due to its NCAA Tournament performance.

One-seed Illinois and two-seeds Iowa and Ohio State didn’t even make it to the second weekend. Neither did Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State. Only Michigan remains in the hunt for a national championship. The Wolverines rattled off wins over 16-seed Texas Southern and nine-seed LSU this past weekend. They now have a date four-seed Florida State in the Sweet 16.

How does it feel to be the only Big Ten team left in the Big Dance? Howard isn’t concerned with it. He’s only focused on the Wolverines’ upcoming task in taking down the Seminoles.

“I’ll let you guys have fun with that. My only concern is Michigan,” Howard said on Thursday. “I’ve always been that way.”

One-seed Michigan has a tough task this weekend in trying to take down Florida State to advance to the Elite Eight. The Seminoles dominated Colorado 71-53 in the second round to get where they are today.

Florida State’s defense is suffocating, but the Wolverines have the lineup to overcome it. Hunter Dickinson’s physical play will prove critical in out-toughing the Seminoles.

Michigan takes on Florida State this Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on CBS. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight.