Juwan Howard Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On High School Sports

Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard was among the contingent devastated to find out that the state of Michigan placed a pause on high school sports.

Howard and his own team are in the midst of two-week hiatus that the university handed down last week. The move was made in response to the discovery of five cases of a new COVID-19 strain within the athletic department.

To exercise caution, Michigan decided to implement a similar pause at the high school level. However, the break could be much longer, much to the disappointment of Howard and other residents of the state.

“MY HEART pours out for all the Michigan High School athletes who cannot participate in their sports,” Howard tweeted in a statement on Monday.

“As you know, I have, and will continue to stress that the PRIORITY FOCUS be on the safety and health of EVERY athlete. It is VITAL!”

Howard expressed his desire for the state to put in more extensive protocols in order to get athletes back into their various sports. He wanted to make sure that Michigan’s high school seniors would get the chance to participate in what could be their final organized sporting events.

“My hope is that every high school in Michigan can put the RIGHT measures in place to resume their sports QUICKLY AND SAFELY.”

“These young athletes, ESPECIALLY THE SENIORS, were looking forward to a GREAT school year and COMPETITIVE season.”

“The continued DELAYS are disappointing many of these young men and women are relying on a SUCCESSFUL season to help them EARN a college scholarship and pursue their lifelong DREAMS.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association continues to push for a faster restart than the originally proposed Feb. 21 return. However, depending on how the next few weeks go, even that date could be pushed back.

Hopefully, both Howard’s men’s team and the state’s high school sports can return to action as soon as possible