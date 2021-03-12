The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Juwan Howard Reveals Why He Was So Upset During Michigan-Maryland Game

Maryland v MichiganANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines yells during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Crisler Arena on January 19, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

During the second half of Friday’s MichiganMaryland Big Ten Tournament game, Juwan Howard and Mark Turgeon engaged in a heated confrontation which resulted in Howard being ejected. The Wolverines head coach revealed after the game why he became so upset at Turgeon.

Howard told reporters on Friday the Maryland head coach was complaining that Howard’s feet were out of the coaching box throughout the game. Howard became frustrated by Turgeon’s complaints and began engaging with the Maryland coach.

Turgeon then apparently told Howard to stop talking to him before he “charged at” Howard. The confrontation escalated from there.

“Turgs [Turgeon] saw that I was out of the box,” Howard said during his postgame presser, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “He’s telling the referee, look at my feet, I’m out of the box, and I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we’re doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’ He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not going to let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again,’ and he charged at me.”

So why did Juwan Howard proceed to try and charge back at Mark Turgeon? The Michigan head coach explained he was “raised by Chicago.”

“I was raised by Chicago and when you’re charged, you defend yourself,” Howard continued, via Jamal Spencer of Grand Rapids, Michigan’s ABC-affiliate station. “Especially when a grown man charges at you.”

Luckily for Michigan, Howard’s ejection didn’t impact the outcome of the game. The Wolverines pulled away from the Terrapins in the second half to escape with a 79-66 victory.

Howard has to keep his composure moving forward if Michigan’s going to make a run in the Big Dance later this month.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.