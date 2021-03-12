During the second half of Friday’s Michigan–Maryland Big Ten Tournament game, Juwan Howard and Mark Turgeon engaged in a heated confrontation which resulted in Howard being ejected. The Wolverines head coach revealed after the game why he became so upset at Turgeon.

Howard told reporters on Friday the Maryland head coach was complaining that Howard’s feet were out of the coaching box throughout the game. Howard became frustrated by Turgeon’s complaints and began engaging with the Maryland coach.

Turgeon then apparently told Howard to stop talking to him before he “charged at” Howard. The confrontation escalated from there.

“Turgs [Turgeon] saw that I was out of the box,” Howard said during his postgame presser, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “He’s telling the referee, look at my feet, I’m out of the box, and I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we’re doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’ He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not going to let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again,’ and he charged at me.”

Juwan Howard in post-game Zoom on the incident w Turgeon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TmkrYzcF9n — angelique (@chengelis) March 12, 2021

So why did Juwan Howard proceed to try and charge back at Mark Turgeon? The Michigan head coach explained he was “raised by Chicago.”

“I was raised by Chicago and when you’re charged, you defend yourself,” Howard continued, via Jamal Spencer of Grand Rapids, Michigan’s ABC-affiliate station. “Especially when a grown man charges at you.”

Juwan adds “And he charged at me. I was raised by Chicago and when you’re charged, you defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges at you.” — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) March 12, 2021

Luckily for Michigan, Howard’s ejection didn’t impact the outcome of the game. The Wolverines pulled away from the Terrapins in the second half to escape with a 79-66 victory.

Howard has to keep his composure moving forward if Michigan’s going to make a run in the Big Dance later this month.