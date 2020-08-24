Juwan Howard Sends Clear Message Amid NBA Coaching Rumors

There are a number of NBA coaching vacancies that will need filling before next season, but could Michigan head coach Juwan Howard be one of the candidates?

On Monday, Howard decided to respond to recent rumors of his candidacy for some NBA positions. Taking to Twitter, the Wolverines head coach declared that he is “not exploring, seeking or listening” to offers.

“There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities,” Howard wrote. “While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am NOT exploring, seeking or listening.”

Howard went on to assert how proud he is to be at Michigan. He stated that his intention is to win championships with the team.

“I am the HEAD COACH at the University of Michigan! I am BLESSED to be working at the greatest university in the world… BLESSED to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams & championships to WIN. This is where my focus is. Go Blue!”

Juwan Howard went 19-12 with the Wolverines in his first year at the helm. Michigan didn’t get a chance to contend for a spot in the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard is coming off the first year of a five-year deal he signed with the Wolverines last year. It seems likely that the Michigan legend will want a few more cracks at returning them to glory before thinking about going elsewhere.

But the NBA isn’t going anywhere. As he said, there will be other offers. He may not listen this year or next year, but sooner or later he might.