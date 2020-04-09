Juwan Howard’s Son Jace Will Be A Walk-On At Michigan

Landing a legitimate player as a walk-on is a huge help for a college basketball program. Michigan may have done just that, with three-star wing Jace Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard.

Howard is ranked No. 348 nationally in the 2020 class. He’s the No. 57 small forward, and the No. 20 player from Florida, where he played his high school career during his father’s time with Miami Heat.

He originally committed to Michigan back in January. “It’s just always been a place where I’ve dreamed of playing since I was a kid,” he told 247Sports’ The Michigan Insider at the time. “Obviously, in May when my father got the job, it was a life-changing experience and I had to put it in perspective. This could really happen.”

He rounds out one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Michigan’s 2020 class is ranked No. 4 overall in the country, and No. 1 in the Big Ten. According to a report by 247, he will not be using a scholarship spot, though, and will instead be a walk-on.

Obviously this saves a valuable scholarship spot on the roster as long as Howard is at Michigan. With how well his father has recruited thus far, that could be very big.

Five-star power forward Isaiah Todd headlines Michigan’s 2020 class. He’s joined by four-star center Hunter Dickerson, four-star shooting guard Zeb Jackson, and four-star power forward Terrance Williams, as well as Howard.

Juwan Howard had Michigan at 19-12 in his first year as head coach at his alma mater, taking over for John Beilein. As a player, he was a member of the famous “Fab Five,” before a two-decade NBA career. He immediately parlayed that into an assistant coaching role with the Miami Heat, the final team he played for, from 2013-19, before getting the chance to take over the Big Ten power.